Poultry sector sees demand dip by 40 per cent in Mumbai, Pune

The Supreme Court ban — on serving of alcohol at commercial establishments within 500 metres of state and national highways — seems to have hit the poultry industry in Mumbai and Pune hard, with the industry reporting a 40 per cent dip in its sales since the ban came into effect. Sources in the Rs 96,000-crore industry say the dip in sales is due to lower demand for chicken from hotels and restaurants.

“Following the ban, we have seen a dip in the poultry sector. The consumption of chicken has also been low in the last few weeks due to religious occasions,” said C Vasantkumar, president of the Poultry Breeders Welfare Association (Maharashtra).

Hotels and restaurants often tie up with poultry traders to buy chicken in bulk, which provides raw material for starters. Of the 3.5 crore chickens sold in Maharashtra on a daily basis, around 25-30 per cent are cornered by institutional players, majority of which are from the hospitality sector. As alcohol consumption takes a hit due to the ban, hotels have reported a decline in the demand for chicken, resulting in a considerable fall in sales.

Dr Ajay Deshpande, director of the Pune-based Siddhivinayak Poultry and Hatcheries Limited, said they have seen a dip of 40 per cent in their sales. “The markets in Mumbai and Pune have been hit mostly as they are major markets for organised players,” he said. Pune sees a sale of almost 40 lakh birds per day; some establishments have direct tie-ups with farmers while others buy poultry from specific markets. The dip in sales in hotels has also resulted in a fall in farm gate prices, paid by companies to poultry farmers. As against Rs 84 per kg farm gate price, recorded in April 2016, farmers are now getting Rs 72 per kg. However, it takes time for declining farm gate prices to lead to a fall in retail prices, said C Vasantkumar.

Dipak Chavan, an industry expert, said other than the alcohol ban, better availability of raw material, such as soya and maize, had also kept a check on the prices. Prices in the poultry industry mostly peak during the months of April, May and June. Asked about the price indications for the summer months, Chavan said heat wave-like conditions are likely to have an impact on the price and production.

