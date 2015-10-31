Poor response to survey to revamp scholarship system shocks govt officials

The poor feedback to the online survey for revamping the state scholarship system has shocked state officials who say the situation can’t get more worse than now.

Though over 1.6 crore students are enrolled from Class I to VIII and thousands of teachers are employed to teach these students, roughly as many as 360 suggestions were received by officials at the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE). Even after the deadline for sending suggestions had been extended by 15 days in view of poor response by both parents and teachers.

For the first time, MSCE has invited feedback from parents and teachers across the state on proposed changes in the pre-secondary school and high school scholarship exams, which are currently held for class IV and VII students respectively but from the next academic year would be held for students from classes V and VIII to suit the requirements of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

Smita Gaud, assistant director, MSCE, said amongst the total responses received the least interest was shown by parents, who only sent a few responses.

“Now we have closed the survey and are in the process of sifting through the suggestions received. The ones that are viable will be shortlisted and sent to the state government for review. It should take at least a fortnight for the entire process,” she said.

In a letter issued September 9, MSCE commissioner had informed all education officers across the state advertise that an online survey form has been uploaded on the website http://www.mscepune.in where both parents and teachers can participate and give feedback.

While the process was expected to get completed by month end, dates were extended in the hope that more teachers and parents would send responses.

