Maharashtra: Poona Blind Men’s Association president Niranjan Pandya passes away

Niranjan Pandya, president of the Poona Blind Men’s Association (PBMA), passed away Saturday morning. He was 71.

Pandya had lost his vision at the age of 17 when a ball hit his forehead while playing cricket. Pandya joined the PBMA as the honorary secretary in 1966 after completing BA in Sociology. A dynamic leader, he devoted his life to the welfare of the blind and to prevent blindness, said Col Dr Madan Deshpande, chief medical director, PBMA’s H V Desai eye hospital.

In 1971, he was invited by the German War Blind Men’s Association to visit West Germany, Holland and Switzerland to observe the work of rehabilitation and training for the blind. He became the ‘Chief Executive Secretary’ of PBMA in 1971 and started a technical training institute for the blind.

Pandya has been awarded the Padma Shri for his dedicated social work for 46 years in rehabilitation and prevention of blindness. He was a member of the Access Audit Committee of the Government of India, a member of the India group for VISION 2020 project ‘RIGHT TO SIGHT’. He was also the member of the International Agency for Prevention of Blindness.