Poona Bishop’s Christmas message: ‘Strive to bring joy to the common man’

Bishop Thomas Dabre. Bishop Thomas Dabre.

The Christmas festival has now become an integral part of the social life of people all over the world. Also in our country, where though Christians are a tiny minority, the Christmas spirit of enthusiasm and goodwill fills the air. The legendary tradition of religious tolerance in our country is quite evident during the Christmas tide. On their part, the faithful Christians share the joy of Christmas with their neighbours and friends, even of other religions. Jesus was born for the well-being and salvation of all mankind. Jesus is not only for Christians but for all. He was aware of the needs and aspirations of the common man, who are constantly afflicted by the hardships and problems in this vale of tears. That is why He proclaimed the message of universal Love, Mercy, Forgiveness and Peace. Strikingly, the well-being of the common people was the focus of His mission, “I have come to serve and not be served,” is a well-known declaration of Jesus’ life-style. “Those who are the great and the greatest of humanity serve others,” is a revolutionary statement of Jesus.

… Jesus courteously stood for the cause of the poor and the oppressed. The well-being of the poor, the helpless and the deprived was the main feature of His life’s mission… “Blessed are the poor” are His reassuring and inspiring words. The well- and advocacy of the common man is the message therefore, that the present Feast of Christmas brings to us all. It is undeniably unfortunate that even in the present age of globalisation, the life of the common people is becoming all the more difficult and inconvenient. In a Democratic social order, the people are sovereign. The Rulers, the hierarchy, the politicians and the leadership are all to be servants of the people. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all to ensure how the well-being of the common people can be accomplished and their life can be made worth living.

I wish you all a Happy Christmas.

Bishop of Poona