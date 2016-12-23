Maharashtra: Poll officer directed to take onus if howlers crop up during voting

The Election Commission had undertaken the programme for revising electoral rolls across the country, from September 16 to October 21, by considering January 1, 2017 as the deadline for qualifying age. File photo The Election Commission had undertaken the programme for revising electoral rolls across the country, from September 16 to October 21, by considering January 1, 2017 as the deadline for qualifying age. File photo

In a bid to avoid public ire about names going missing from electoral rolls on voting day, the State Election Commission has asked the Electoral Registration Officer to take responsibility for the problem, if they arise during the voting process, in writing.

Watch What Else is Making News



In an official order, the State Election Commission has asked all the divisional commissioners, district collectors and municipal commissioners to take in writing, from the officer-in-charge of revising the electoral roll, a statement on responsibility and preparedness.

The Election Commission of India had undertaken the programme for revising the electoral roll across the country from September 16 to October 21 by considering January 1, 2017 as the deadline for qualifying age. The revised list would be published on January 5.

“It is neccessary to take decisions on all the applications submitted for electoral registeration before publishing the electoral roll. The revision of the electoral rolls has to be based on the application forms received during the programme,” the order said.

Despite the fact that it was necessary for the electoral registeration officers to take decision on each application, it said there have been incidents in the past of chaotic situations during voting day, as the electoral registration officers do not carry out their responsibilities properly.

“Thus, a letter duly signed by the Electoral Registration Officer has to be obtained taking responsibility if there are any problems in the electoral rolls. Also, the prepradeness to face action over it,” it said, adding the letters obtained should be submitted to the state election office as soon as possible.