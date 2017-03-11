Poll manager from Latur says Irom Sharmila’s campaign has been a challenging one

Irom Sharmila during her door-to-door campaign, which she calls the best part of the elections. Oinam Anand Irom Sharmila during her door-to-door campaign, which she calls the best part of the elections. Oinam Anand

FORMULATING AN election campaign can be a very challenging job and especially so, if the candidate is someone as strong and powerful as Irom Sharmila. Anand Mangnale (27), who graduated from Sinhagad Institute Pune and then passed out of Westminister College London, had this daunting task— managing Sharmila’s election campaign. A native of Latur, Mangnale was working with Prashant Kishore — the political strategist credited with crafting the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar— prior to his association with Sharmila. “I was involved in the Punjab campaign when Irom Sharmila had travelled to Punjab for a function. Some of us, who grew up idolising her, went to meet her when we got interested in her political campaign,” he said. By then, Mangnale was looking for a change from the campaign.

Working with Sharmila had many hurdles which Mangnale said, he had not foreseen. After 16 years of fasting, Sharmila’s decision to withdraw her fast and enter the political battle was not taken well by many. Also, Sharmila’s reluctance to go for conventional methods of campaigning was a major hindrance for her strategists. “Resistance has been the mainstay of her life for the last 16 years and so it was natural for her to resist any suggestion,” he said. Sharmila’s party People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) has fielded three candidates with the activist herself taking on the incumbent Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh from the constituency of Thobal. “Sharmila was reluctant to go for the conventional methods of campaigning like holding rallies or putting up posters. In fact, we had to convince her to come out and connect with voters,” he said.

“One day we asked her to come with us to the market to buy fruits and that presented the voters a chance to connect with her. While as an activist Irom Sharmila has a strong following, as a politician, we had to convince her to connect more,” he said. The team had used extensive usage of social media to reach out to voters but posters or other traditional methods of campaigning was not used much. Mostly politicians, he said, understood the need for flexibility in public life which activists lacked. “Sharmila might have given her fast but her struggle against Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) remains. The challenge before her was to let the voters know that she was continuing her struggle and has embraced the political path for it,” he said.