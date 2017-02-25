Poll code violation: Pune police book four BJP corporators for ‘bursting crackers on road’

THE PUNE police have registered an offence against four BJP corporators for allegedly causing violation of model code of conduct and other sections of the law by bursting crackers on a public road during their victory celebrations in Wadgaonsheri on Thursday night.

The corporators, identified as Sunita Maruti Galande, Shital Dnyaneshwar Shinde, Yogesh Tukaram Mulik and Sandip Jarhad, all candidates who won from Panel number 5 in the civic elections for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), have been booked in this case under Sections 188, 286 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections of the Maharashtra Police Act and Motor Vehicle Act.

Police hawaldar Kailas Jijaba Dere (53) lodged the complaint at Chandan Nagar police station. The police said the winning candidates, along with about 200 supporters, took out a rally to celebrate their victory in Wadgaonsheri area, where crackers were blown on public road, causing violation of law.

Meanwhile, an offence was also registered against the candidates who were defeated in Panel 15, 17 and 29 for alleged illegal gathering of people near the New English School, Tilak Road, where counting of votes was going on. Assistant police inspector Vikas Raut lodged this offence at the Vishrambag police station under Sections 130, 143, 145, 147, 149, 188 of the IPC. Police sub inspector R V Babale is investigating the case.