Political parties gear up for PMC ward committee elections

After the civic elections, political parties are now gearing up to establish their hold over local areas through ward committee elections of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The elections are scheduled for June 8.The PMC administration has begun the procedure to elect chairman for ward committees, as the boundaries of 15 ward offices have been redefined to accommodate the newly-constituted electoral panels.

The BJP had come to power in PMC by winning 98 of 162 seats and the party is now eyeing ward committee polls to control local politics.

As per the new geographical boundaries of ward committees and the strength of parties’ representatives, the BJP is likely to gain control over 10 ward committees, while the Opposition NCP is likely to win three. The decision on two of the ward committees would be through drawing lots, as the number of representatives of ruling and Opposition parties in the committee are same.

The 10 ward offices the BJP is all set to gain power in are: Aundh-Baner, Shivajinagar-Ghole road, Sinhagad road, Kondhwa-Yeolewadi, Kasba-Vishrambaugwada, Bibewadi, Nagar road-Vadgaonsheri, Kothrud-Bavdhan, Warje-Karvenagar and Bhavani Peth.

The NCP has more elected representatives in three ward offices of Wanowrie-Ramtekdi, Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar and Hadapsar-Mudhwa so the party is likely to win here.

In Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori ward office area, the NCP has two corporators, the AIMIM has one, the Shiv Sena has three, while the BJP has six . If non-BJP parties come together, their may be a tie and the decision would be taken on the basis of a drawing lot. In the Dhole Patil ward office, Congress has three corporators, NCP has one, while the BJP has four, so the election would be conducted by a draw.

