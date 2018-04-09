Policemen ‘attacked’ in Pune

Two police constables were assaulted, one of them with a brick, allegedly by two history-sheeters in Hadapsar area on Saturday evening. A probe has revealed that the duo attacked the constables because they had taken action against them in the past.

An FIR has been registered at Hadapsar police station by constable Pratap Gaikwad. He was on a patrol in Fursungi area, along with constable B Shivale around 8 pm when they were allegedly attacked. The police have booked Balu Doke and his brother Nitin Doke.

