Police register complaint against builder

AN OFFENCE was registered on Tuesday against the office-bearers of Darode Jog Builders for allegedly duping a customer by not giving him the possession of flats he had already paid for within the stipulated time.

The police have booked Sudhir Darode and Anand Jog, directors of Darode Jog Builders, Parag Borawke, managing director, and Guna Pannu, deputy manager, under sections 406, 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Ownership Flat (Regulation of the proof construction, sale, management and transfer) Act, 1963.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App