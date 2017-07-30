Police, PMPML chief urged to take action against rash drivers

‘Jumping the signal, rash driving, overspeeding, lane jumping, and halting on zebra crossings have become routine for PMPML drivers’. ‘Jumping the signal, rash driving, overspeeding, lane jumping, and halting on zebra crossings have become routine for PMPML drivers’.

CIVIC activists have urged the Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic), the PMPML chairman and managing director, and the Regional Transport Officer to take effective measures to curb traffic rule violations and unsafe driving by PMPML bus drivers.

“At Karishma Chowk, a PMPML bus recently jumped the signal and knocked down a youth on a motorcycle, who suffered serious injuries. Fortunately he survived because of timely action by two samaritans. It is a common sight to see PMPML bus drivers jumping signals blatantly. At times, when a vehicle blocks the path of the bus at a signal, preventing it from jumping the signal, the bus driver keeps on aggressively revving up the engine to intimidate the vehicle driver. It is to be noted that vehicles jumping signal pose serious danger for pedestrians as they normally cross the road when the signal is red for vehicles. Buses also regularly halt on zebra crossings, blocking the path of pedestrians,” said Prashant Inamdar, convenor of NGO Pedestrians First, in a letter to DCP, PMPML CMD and RTO.

Acts of signal jumping, rash driving, over speeding, lane cutting, halting on zebra crossing have become routine for PMPML drivers, said Inamdar, adding, “This has become almost a standard practice for them. At times, the driver is seen talking on the phone while driving.” The Pedestrians First pointed out, “We are all aware that traffic indiscipline is a major problem on Pune roads, with most vehicle drivers being the culprits. However, PMPML buses are large vehicles and they can cause much more harm than other vehicles. Buses move in all parts of the city unlike other heavy vehicles, which are banned in most parts of the city. Buses carry a large number of passengers, who face constant threat to life due to unsafe bus operation. Safe driving by bus drivers is a must for public safety.”

Inamdar said PMPML buses have become a menace on roads because of unsafe, rash driving and violation of traffic rules by bus drivers. “This has put the lives of other road users, especially pedestrians, in grave danger. The reckless driving shows that bus drivers have no fear of law,” he said.

The NGO said the unacceptable behaviour of bus drivers needed to be reined in through strict action against defaulters. “The Traffic Police should take action in every case of signal jumping and zebra halting by buses. At the same time, every effort should be made to minimise inconvenience to passengers. As far as possible, buses should be detained only for a short period for issuing challans and fines should not be collected on the spot,” the letter by NGO stated.

