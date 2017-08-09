Police: Ola cab driver arrested for misbehaving with techie

A 30-year-old software engineer has accused a cab driver of misbehaving with her, threatening her and verbally abusing her. (File Photo) A 30-year-old software engineer has accused a cab driver of misbehaving with her, threatening her and verbally abusing her. (File Photo)

A 30-year-old software engineer has accused a cab driver of misbehaving with her, threatening her and verbally abusing her. The incident allegedly took place on August 4, when the woman had booked a cab to go to work at 11.30 am. The driver has been arrested on charges of stalking and obscene behaviour. A First Information Report has been filed by the engineer, who lives in Vadgaon Sheri and works at a private company. Based on her complaint, police have identified the cab driver as Kishor Apparao Yamgar, a resident of Mira Bhayandar in Thane, who worked for the app-based cab service Ola.

Investigating Officer of the case, Sub-inspector JD Khalane of Chandannagar police station, said, “Yamgar is a driver with Ola… he picked up the complainant from near her residence and started misbehaving with her. He not only used obscene language while speaking to her but also made obscene gestures. The woman got off the cab mid-way. The next two days, Yamgar called her several times and threatened her.” The woman then approached the police station, and an FIR was registered against Yamgar. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 354D (stalking), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). Police had launched a search for Yamgar, who was arrested late on Tuesday night.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ola said, “We regret the experience that the customer had to go through during the ride. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour and have blacklisted the driver partner. We have extended our full support to the relevant authorities for further investigation.”

