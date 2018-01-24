Police make second arrest in Thane builder murder case, two pistols ‘used in crime’ recovered

Deven Shah Deven Shah

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the murder of builder Deven Shah and recovered two pistols from him which, they suspect, were used in the crime. The arrest of Surendra Shamekar Pal, a resident of Azadnagar in Thane, comes two days after police arrested Ravindra Chorge (45) on Sunday. Chorge, along with Rahul Shivtare, were identified from footage of CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene, said police.

During Chorge’s questioning, it was revealed that the two firearms used by the suspects were with their accomplice, Surendra Pal.

A team led by Senior Inspector Ajay Kadam arrested Pal on Tuesday and recovered the “two pistols used in the crime”. Shah’s son Atit had lodged the FIR in the case at the Deccan Gymkhana police station.

The incident took place on Saturday night at about 11 pm, when the two suspects came to Shah’s building and started arguing with the security guard, said police. The two then started arguing with Shah, who kept telling them that he was ready to talk.

One of them allegedly took out a pistol and fired five rounds at Shah and his son Atit. Shah sustained three bullet injuries, one on the chest and two on the waist.

Atit, who was unhurt, tried to resist the assailants and chased them, but the duo fled on their motorcycle.

Shah was rushed to Poona Hospital but succumbed to injuries during treatment in the early hours of Sunday.

Investigation into the case has revealed that Chorge and Shivtare are land dealers who used to buy land from farmers and sell it to builders through middlemen. The duo, along with some others, were in contact with Shah, said police. The role of the others who were in touch with Shah is also being probed.

Police are also probing the various financial deals Shah was involved in, as well as some of the deals he had finalised in the past. Police officials had earlier said that their probe also pointed towards the involvement of a suspect from Indore.

