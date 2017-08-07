Pune: Police couple who lied they climbed Everest dismissed from service

Police constables Dinesh rathod and and his wife Tarkesgwari, who are attached to Pune city police headquarter. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) Police constables Dinesh rathod and and his wife Tarkesgwari, who are attached to Pune city police headquarter. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune City police constables Dinesh and Tarkeshwari Rathod, who had made the false claim of an Everest summit last year, have been dismissed from service. The two were served a notice in May this year, which asked them why they should not be dismissed from service. The Rathod couple, both in their early 30s, had taken leave from their work in April last year to participate in an expedition to scale the Mount Everest. In the first week of June last year, the couple held a press conference in Kathmandu and announced that they had scaled the peak on May 23. The duo had also claimed that they were the first Indian couple to do so.

The question mark over their claim started arising in the later part of June after a group of mountaineers approached Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla and gave a written complaint, alleging there were several discrepancies in the claim made by the couple. Shukla subsequently ordered a preliminary inquiry into the claim. The first piece of evidence about the false claim by the couple came from Satyaroop Siddhanta, a software engineer from Kolkata, who said the Rathods’ photos at the Everest summit were morphed. The Nepal government, which later held an inquiry, endorsed Siddhanta’s evidence and in August last year the couple were banned by the Nepal government from climbing any peak in the country for 10 years. In November, the two were suspended from the service, pending a departmental inquiry.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App