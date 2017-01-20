Police, civic chiefs gear up to review law and order

IN A joint press conference on Thursday, Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla, Pune Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said there is proper co-ordination between the three establishments in view of civic elections scheduled next month.

With the code of conduct on and the city gearing up for elections, Shukla said, the police are prepared to handle the law and order situation. “Preventive actions are being taken. No nuisance will be tolerated and strict action will be taken against troublemakers,” she said.

Shukla shared details of cases registered during 2012 civic elections. “During the civic elections in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad in 2012, as many as 181 offences were registered. Of these, 126 cases are pending in court, 44 cases have got acquittal and in eight cases, there is conviction,” she said. Shukla said police is identifying the sensitive and super-sensitive booths in the city. The police chief also said by Saturday, spots for allowing public rallies for election campaign in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad would be finalised. Meanwhile, the civic chiefs gave details of the election preparations in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. They said steps are being taken for increasing the voting percentage by creating awareness among citizens.

Kunal Kumar said the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics has conducted a state-wide survey of electorate with the election commission. “There is detailed survey of Pune and Mumbai, for which the analysis is going on. We would be sharing the details of the survey for Pune city in a couple of days,” he said.