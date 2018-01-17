Police book youth over 22-year-old’s ‘suicide’ at SPPU hostel

A day after a 22-year-old girl was found hanging in her room at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) girls’ hostel, police have registered an offence against a youth she had “named in her suicide note”.

The student, identified as Reshma Ravindra Gaikwad (22), was a postgraduate student of Botany and a native of Parner taluka in Ahmednagar district. She was found hanging from the ceiling in her room in L3 building of the girls’ hostel. Police said that as per a note left behind by Gaikwad, the suspect was harassing her and she ended her life as she was “fed up of the harassment”.

“During investigation, we found a suicide note. In the note, she has named an acquaintance, also from Ahmednagar, who was harassing her. We have registered an offence of abetment of suicide against him and have sent search parties to arrest him,” said Senior Inspector Dayanand Dhome of Chatushrungi police station.

Earlier, police had said that in the days before her death, Reshma was “nervous” because of some personal problems and she was barely speaking to anyone. The suspected suicide had come to light at around 2 pm on Monday, when her friends returned to the hostel after their classes.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a 21-year-old college student died after he fell from the fourth floor of a building in NIBM area in Kondhwa on Monday night. Police have identified the deceased as Ashish Kamte.

Till late on Tuesday, police were yet to ascertain whether Kamte’s death was an accident. Police officials said they were going to speak to Kamte’s family and friends to ascertain the exact sequence of events before his death, said police.

