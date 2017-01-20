Police arrest man from Haryana for duping woman on marriage portal

The Pune police have arrested a man from Haryana who allegedly allowed online fraudsters to use his bank account for cheating a Pune-based woman through a marriage portal.

Police have identified the suspect as Nama alias Martin Elkhama (32), a resident of Saraswati Vihar, Gurgaon in Haryana and native of Manipur. The victim in this case had lodged a complaint against the online fraudster at the Chandan Nagar police station.

Police said that the main fraudster, who is suspected to be in Nepal, uploaded a profile on a marriage portal. He came in contact with a 28-year-old Pune based woman seeking a groom.

Later, the fraudster allegedly lured the woman for marriage and sent her emails saying he has sent her gifts items like diamond jewellery. The fraudster shared some bank account numbers with the woman and asked her to deposit certain amounts of money in it as “custom charges” for releasing the gift items. Accordingly, the woman deposited Rs 6,21,200 in the bank accounts in few installments, but she did not get any money, not did the fraudster come forward with a marriage proposal. Subsequently, she filed a police complaint.

Police identified the suspect Nama, and later arrested him from Haryana.