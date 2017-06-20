‘PMRDA area notified, DP to be announced in a year’

Guardian Minister Girish Bapat Guardian Minister Girish Bapat

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) announced boundaries of the authority’s development plan on Monday. Guardian Minister Girish Bapat said the existing land use (ELU) map will be announced before July 31. PMRDA will receive objections from the residents of the notified areas for the next two months, he added.

The Pune Metropolitan Region’s total area is around 7,356 square kms and comprises two municipal corporations — Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, seven municipal councils — Lonavala, Talegaon Dabhade, Alandi, Rajgurunagar, Chakan, Shirur and Saswad.

Four talukas — Pune, Maval, Mulshi and Haveli — are entirely covered under PMRDA, while six talukas — Khed, Shirur, Purandar, Daund, Velhe and Bhor — are partially covered under the authority.

Addressing the conference, Bapat, who is also the chairman of the body, along with PMRDA Commissioner Kiran Gitte, said a copy of the plan of the notified area is kept open for public inspection at the PMRDA office where residents can visit during working hours and conduct inspection.

“For conduction of ELU survey, the PMRDA has adopted latest cutting-edge technology for aerial survey of the region, upto 10 cms resolution. The revenue records and maps within the PMR have been prepared in a digital form,” said Bapat.

Gitte added that a team of about 20 people will prepare the development plan, under a town planning officer (TPO). The aim would be to publish the development plan within a year.

“We will collaborate with the experts in the city and the work on the DP will be done under weekly monitoring. While external agencies will be involved for ELU preparations, the Proposed Land Use plan will be prepared by PMRDA itself, with the help of experts in the field. This is a precaution we are taking to avoid leaking of vital information such as reservations and industrial developmental zones etc,” he added.

After Delhi Development Authority, PMRDA is the largest planning authority in terms of the notified areas within its jurisdiction.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App