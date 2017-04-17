Pune: PMPML to scrap Rs 50 daily pass from today, reverts to old scheme

PUNE MAHANAGAR Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided to discontinue the Rs 50 daily pass scheme from Monday, citing loss of revenue. The scheme, which was essentially started to attract new commuters, has also failed on this front, prompting the administration to withdraw it, said officials.

The Rs 50 daily pass scheme had proved to be “hugely popular” among commuters. The sale of passes saw a multifold increase, since the scheme was implemented on an experimental basis in August 2016. The sale has jumped from 3,500 daily passes per day in August 2016 to current sale of 32,000 to 35,000 passes per day.

Although initially it was started only for a month, the scheme got multiple extensions due to its popularity and demands by the activists.

“The scheme got a good response from the commuters but it did not result in any increase in the average commuter number. The reduction of the cost of the daily pass — from Rs 70 to Rs 50 per day — was reflecting in the PMPML’s daily and monthly revenue. Keeping this in mind, it has been decided to discontinue the scheme from April 18,” said Subhash Gaikwad, PMPML, PRO.

However, apart from an increase in the cost, other changes brought about as part of the scheme will continue. The commuters would still be able to buy the pass without a PMPML I-card, using any of the identity proofs issued by the government.

