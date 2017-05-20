PMPML shuts down two more pass centres

THE PUNE Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has closed down two more pass issuance centres, at Kivle and Mundhwa stations.

Commuters visiting these centres have been urged to visit Dange Chowk and Chinchwad (for Kivle), and Hadapsar, Pune Railway Station and Wadgaonsheri (for Mundhwa), said a statement from the transport body’s office.

There has also been a change in the timings of two centres, ie Dhankawadi and Vishrambaugwada.

The centres will now operate from 7.30 am to 11.30 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Last week, nine other centres had been shut down.

Activists have opposed the move, saying that instead of increasing the pass issuance centres they are closing them down, which was deplorable.

“This will only prove to be counterproductive. To increase the commuters and to attract new ones, what PMPML needs to do is: make pass procurement easier. The move makes it difficult for the commuters to get passes as they will have to travel farther now. We hope that the move is rolled back,” said Jugal Rathi of PMP Pravasi Manch

