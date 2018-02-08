Pune: After nine months at helm of PMPML, IAS Tukaram Mundhe transferred to Nashik

Mundhe was known to be a tough taskmaster. Express file Mundhe was known to be a tough taskmaster. Express file

Less than a year after he was appointed as chairman and managing director of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe has been transferred out to a new position in Nashik. Naina Gunde, another IAS officer, has been appointed in his place.

Known to be a tough taskmaster, Mundhe had taken a series of contentious decisions, including effecting a fare hike for monthly passes for senior citizens, to bring ‘reforms’ and ensure a more efficient functioning of the transport body. His most controversial decisions, however, related to his efforts to discipline the staff and contractors. He had even terminated services of several employees, including a few senior officers like chief engineer Sunil Burse, who was sacked for not doing enough to reduce the number of breakdown of buses, a job Mundhe wanted him to implement on priority.

Only last month, Mundhe had dismissed 158 contractual drivers over their unsatisfactory attendance record.

As a result, the news of his transfer was greeted with relief by some employees. “He would not tolerate any kind of inefficiency. He meant business. He wanted his plans implemented, fully and thoroughly,” an employee said.

Commuter organisations, however, had a slightly different complaint against him. “We impressed upon the state government to bring Mundhe to PMPML to turn things around. But he has been a big let-down. All his decisions were against the interest of the commuters. Therefore, we had to complain to the Chief Minister. He failed on all parameters like ensuring efficient services, safety of commuters, winning trust of commuters and making travel affordable,” said Jugal Rathi, convenor of PMP Pravasi Manch.

Rathi acknowledged that Mundhe was an “efficient” and “honest” officer but also called him “arrogant” and a “publicity seeker”, who tried to change things overnight. A few months ago, Mundhe had to be provided police security after he received a threat to his life. A threat letter received in his office warned him of ‘dire consequences’ if the hike in the fares for monthly passes for elderly was not withdrawn. Mundhe said he was happy with his tenure at PMPML.

“I did my best to turn things around at PMPML. And I have succeeded in my job. Whether it was increasing revenue, commuters, reducing breakdowns, starting more routes, timely running of buses and disciplining employees, I have succeeded in what I set about to do,” he said.

