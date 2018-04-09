PMPML officials say changes made by Mundhe still hinder operations

TWO MONTHS after Tukaram Mundhe was transferred from the post of chairman and managing director of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), officials at the transport body said they were still struggling keeping up with the changes he had made.

Mundhe had effected a major reshuffle of maintenance staff working with workshops and depots. Rationale behind the move was to avoid formation of syndicates among staffers by not posting them at a location for a long time. Mundhe had also changed allocation of buses at various depots. Earlier, buses of the same make were allocated to the same depot for ease of maintenance, said an official. “However, during the rejig, the buses as well as employees were randomly allocated. This caused a great deal of confusion at the depot leading to maintenance issues. The decision has caused the beleaguered transport body dearly,” added the official.

Depot managers and superintendents of workshops confirmed that maintenance of buses has been affected owing to the confusion, adding that needs of the buses and skill set of the staffers often do not match.

“This has resulted in poor maintenance of buses. For example: someone who has worked with diesel buses all his career has been posted in a department where they are supposed to look after CNG buses. Since both the technologies are different, the person will take time to learn…,” said a senior official with the PMPML.

Current Chairman and Managing Director of PMPML, Nayana Gunde, said senior officers have apprised her of the issues. “We can’t allow this to go on. We will soon start the process of reallocating the department and work so that the maintenance work is streamlined and improved. Negative effect on buses’ maintenance inconviences passengers, and leads to loss of trip and revenue to the PMPML…” she added.

