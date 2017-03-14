PMPML offers staff share of extra revenue they help bring in

In order to increase its revenue and improve services, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will soon launch a ‘staff incentive’ scheme on all 374 routes in the city. As an incentive, if the drivers and conductors on a certain route manage to garner more revenue than the average revenue of that route, they will get a portion of the increased profit. The scheme is currently applicable in 15-20 routes in the city.

The plan, launched four years ago, led to an increase in revenue on these routes as well as a more prompt service, said PMPML officials.

PMPML General Manager (Operations), Anant Waghmare, said a meeting of all depot managers has been called later this week to decide on the nitty-grittys. “On routes with the scheme, we have observed a positive trend in operational promptness, staff behaviour as well as revenue generation. The drivers and conductors also take better care of the vehicle to avoid breakdowns, which bring down the revenue and, in turn, their incentives,” said Waghmare.

He said drivers and conductors would be less likely to skip smaller bus stops —a common complaint against them — as picking up more passengers may result in higher incentives by way of increased revenue. “Often, the staffers skip a trip just to fill up gas. If they are motivated enough, they can do so during their tea break… ,” said Waghmare.

A percentage of the “extra revenue” could be divided equally between driver and conductors, said PMPML officials. “We are also considering giving a part of it to the workshop staffers as they are responsible for looking after the vehicles,” said Waghmare.

Jugal Rathi of PMP Pravasi Manch welcomed the move but warned against its misuse.