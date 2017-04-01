PMPML: New chief cracks the whip on latecomers, directs depots to lessen breakdowns

PMPML chief Tukaram Mundhe PMPML chief Tukaram Mundhe

A DAY after he pulled up the staffers of the Pune Mahanagar Parivaham Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) for turning up late to work, newly-appointed Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Tukaram Mundhe has directed all the depots to bring down the breakdown rates from present 20 to 30 per cent to 10 per cent in the next few months. On Thursday, Mundhe had imposed a penalty on 117 staffers of the transport body working with administrative offices and workshops for failing to report to work on time. Hours after taking over as CMD, PMPML, on Wednesday, Mundhe had issued a notice changing the working hours from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm to 9.45 am to 5.45 pm, thereby adding an hour to the existing man-hours per staffer.

According to Anant Waghmare, General Manager (Operations), Mundhe has asked them to impose a one day pay loss penalty on 117 staffers who report to work later than 9.45 am. Officials said the strict action will continue against those who don’t follow the new timings.

Besides this, Mundhe has also allotted Rs 1 crore for repair of the 100 buses that were off roads for several months now. “The money will be used to repair these buses and to buy necessary spare parts. The CMD has given strict directives that these buses should be back on roads within a month,” said Waghmare.

According to an ex-General Secretary of PMPML Staffers’ Association (INTUC), the workers are supporting the move taken by the new CMD. Earlier, Mundhe had said he would undertake commuter-centric initiatives only after a thorough understanding of the way the PMPML functions. He said he will run PMPML like a professional unit. “PMPML is a company and has a board of directors who take decisions,” said Mundhe.

