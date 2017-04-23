PMPML closes down its Nigdi workshop

The Nigdi office will continue the work of obtaining legal documents and permits from the Regional Transport Office for newly-procured buses. File The Nigdi office will continue the work of obtaining legal documents and permits from the Regional Transport Office for newly-procured buses. File

THE Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) administration has closed down the transport body’s Nigdi workshop — which served as the central workshop for the erstwhile PCMT (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Transport) — and transferred the workers to its workshops in Swargate and other depots.

A total of 155 skilled mechanics specialising in engine binding and unit repairing were transferred on April 18 by the new Chairman and Managing Director Tukaram Mundhe.

The aim, sources said, was to build a single central workshop for the PMPML, which until now had two workshops each in the jurisdiction of erstwhile PMT and PCMT before the merger in 2008. Keeping with this motive, the machinery from the workshop too will be shifted to the Swargate workshop at the transport body’s headquarters on Shankarsheth Road.

Subhash Gaikwad, PMPML spokesperson, said it was a long pending step which would improve the maintenance work carried out by the transport body.

“Having two ‘central workshops’ was adversely affecting the efficient use of the manpower and machinery. Some of the important works were carried out at the Swargate workshop while there were others which were carried out at the Nigdi workshop. Now that both of them have merged, all maintenance works will happen under one roof,” said Gaikwad. The Nigdi premise, however, will continue to do the official works such as obtaining the legal documents and permits from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for newly procured buses among other such.

Meanwhile, PMPML has organised an eye check-up camp for all its staffers, including drivers, conductors as well as those working with workshops and offices. The check-up camps will be conducted in five phases starting from April 18 from Pune Station Bus Depot and ending on May 19 with a camp at Swargate Depot.

The camps have been organised with the support from Community Eye Care Foundation. Post the check-up, the staffers will also be counselled on eye care and provided with prescription in case they need treatment.

“The concept of conducting such a camp came from our new CMD Tukaram Mundhe. It’s a must that our drivers, conductors and mechanics have a great eye health. It will positively affect our operations and safety,” said Subhash Gaikwad, labour and public relations officer, PMPML.

