PMPML chief Tukaram Mundhe gets letter threatening him, his family members

Tukaram Mundhe, chairman and managing director of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), has received a letter threatening him and his family members. PMPML official Ajay Chakankar has lodged a complaint in this case at the Swargate police station, and an offence has been registered under sections 507 and 189 of the Indian Penal Code.

“I was busy in a meeting throughout the morning. At 4 pm, a colleague checked the routine post and found the letter. It’s a long one-page letter which threatens to harm me and my family. It specifically refers to the initiatives and changes brought about by me in the transport body’s functioning, including increasing the pass rates and taking action against errant staffers,” said Mundhe.

The sender of the letter has said that he is not happy about the hike in the rates of PMPML passes, and has also claimed to have links with Naxals. Police have launched an investigation in the case.

PMPML officials said that while Mundhe has some security cover, the transport body was going to approach the city police with a request to tighten it, in the wake of the threat. PMPML officials also got in touch with Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla and informed her about the threat letter.

