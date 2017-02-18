PMPML buses to ply on poll duty

The election officials have sought 818 buses The election officials have sought 818 buses

Commuters may face inconvenience on February 20 and 21 when as many as 818 PMPML buses from its fleet will be off roads as they will be deployed on election duty when the civic bodies will go to polls. According to PMPML, the election officials have sought 818 buses for transport of the electronic voting machines as well as transport of the polling staff to various locations in the city.

The PMPML officials said that since election duty is an important assignment, they have no option but to provide the requisite number of buses. Activists, however, have opposed this move suggesting that the EC should instead put into use private vehicles or vehicles allotted to government functionaries.

“The PMC and PCMC are going to polls on February 21. The election authorities have sought 818 buses for transport of EVMs and polling officers to the polling booths on February 21 and then the next day — when the polling will take place — to transport them again to Election Officers’ office. However, we are trying to avoid any inconvenience to passengers by bringing on road as many buses as possible,” said Anant Waghmare, General Manager (Operations).

Jugal Rathi, an activist who heads PMP Pravasi Manch, said on these two days, about 75 per cent buses won’t be on the roads serving passengers, thus causing major hardships to them. “The decision taken by the PMPML to provide majority of buses for the election duty hasn’t come from their concern for the national duty, but the Rs 10,000 per bus fare that the PMC and PCMC will pay to the transport body for the service. Ideally, the EC should have pressed into service private vehicles. It’s not a secret that rickshaw drivers will extort high fares from the passengers taking undue advantage of the situation,” Rathi said.