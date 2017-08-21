PMPML Board approves hike in fine on ticketless commuters

The decision was taken during a recently-held meeting of the board of directors of the PMPML administration. The decision was taken during a recently-held meeting of the board of directors of the PMPML administration.

THE PUNE Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) administration said on Sunday that its board of directors have approved the increase in fine on passengers travelling without tickets. The fine has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 300 and the decision will take effect from August 22, said an official. The decision, meanwhile, has drawn flak from commuter organisations in the city. The transport body has also decided to clamp down on those “misusing” the passenger passes, by increasing the fine to Rs 500 per day, if a passenger is found to be using a tampered or expired pass.

According to an official, around 12 lakh passengers commute everyday from different parts of the city by PMPML buses. PMPML spokesperson Subhash Gaikwad said the decision to increase the fine for ticketless traveller was taken keeping in mind the increased fare structure. The increase in the fine amount comes after seven years, he added. “It has been observed that most of the time many passengers travel without tickets or use expired passes. The decision was taken during a recently-held board meeting,” he said.

Gaikwad added that misuse of student or monthly passes was also an area of concern and the transport body didn’t have any robust plan to curb it. “We used to impose a penalty ranging between Rs 100 and 250 for those using an expired or tampered pass. Now, it has been decided that the fine would be increased to Rs 500 per day. It means that if your pass had expired on August 20 and you were found using it on August 23, you will have to shell out a fine of Rs 1,500,” he said.

He added that the passengers who are unable to pay the fine or would refuse to do so, would face legal action. According to officials, in July, the PMPML had found 3,760 passengers travelling without buying tickets. The maximum ticket fare is Rs 50.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App