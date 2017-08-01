PMC’s pension scheme for disabled and widows marred by shortage of funds

Similarly, a total of 3,553 widows or economically challenged women from the urban poor sections applied under the Mata Ramai Bhimrao Ambedkar scheme. Similarly, a total of 3,553 widows or economically challenged women from the urban poor sections applied under the Mata Ramai Bhimrao Ambedkar scheme.

SHORTAGE OF funds is affecting the implementation of the two pension schemes started by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to help widows, and physically and economically challenged persons. In 2006, the PMC had launched the Dr Baba Amte Disable scheme, under which disabled persons in the city will get Rs 2,000 per month to meet their needs. The second one — Mata Ramai Bhimrao Ambedkar scheme — ensured Rs 1,000 per month to widows and women belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society.

“The number of beneficiaries for both the schemes are more than expected. Thus, the funds meant for other reasons are sought for their implementation,” stated a civic proposal. Applications from the beneficiaries were called in the previous financial year. A total of 2,508 disabled persons applied under the Dr Baba Amte Disable scheme. “The total spending under the scheme, considering the number of applicants, was Rs 6,01,92,00, while the budgetary provision was merely Rs 1.5 crore. There is a shortage of Rs 4,51,92,000,” said Prerna Deshbhratar, additional municipal commissioner of PMC.

Similarly, a total of 3,553 widows or economically challenged women from the urban poor sections applied under the Mata Ramai Bhimrao Ambedkar scheme. “A Rs 1,000 per month scheme would mean an expenditure of Rs 4,26,36,000, but the budgetary allocation is Rs one crore. The shortage of Rs 3,26,36,000 needs to be managed through diversion of funds meant for other schemes,” she said.

The civic body has sought diversion of funds from the welfare schemes for senior citizens and youths. “The diversion of funds from the identified schemes total upto Rs four crore. The overall shortage is Rs 7,78,28,000. So, we will have to look for more funds,” said an official. The PMC administration also said this year’s beneficiaries will include only those who have filed applications under the scheme during the previous financial year. “The applicants in the current financial year would be included in the waiting list of beneficiaries and would be included in the scheme only after there is further availability of funds,” added the official.

