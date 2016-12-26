PMC’s free ride plan remains non-starter

PMPML was to offer free rides to commuters on last Monday of every month, starting December 26. File photo PMPML was to offer free rides to commuters on last Monday of every month, starting December 26. File photo

THE free bus rides that Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) was told to offer to commuters on last Monday of every month would not take off from this Monday. Although the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has passed a resolution last month about the plan that aim to promote public transport, the PMPML said it has not yet received a copy of the resolution and so it could not implement the scheme.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which will also have to bear the burden of financial loss this monthly free ride would cause, was yet to give its nod to the proposal.

PMPML has a fleet of around 1,400 buses which carry about 10 lakh passengers per day in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural parts of the district. The average per day revenue of the transport utility stands at Rs 1.7 to 1.8 crore.

As per the original idea proposed by Congress corporator Aba Bagul, PMC and PCMC would have to bear the loss that the scheme would cause the transport body. As per the established formula, PMC and PCMC pay a share of 60:40 per cent respectively whenever the transport body needs funds based on population share and area expanse.

While the free service was supposed to start from December 26, the same has now been postponed. PMPML officials said they were yet to receive the copy of the resolution passed regarding the scheme. The PCMC administration, on its part, was yet to arrive on a decision regarding implementation of the scheme and doling out the required funds for it.

Anant Waghmare, General Manager, PMPML said that even after they receive resolutions from both the civic bodies, they would have to complete a procedure before the scheme could actually be implemented.

“The PMPML board needs to deliberate and approve it. Also, to prepare for a such a drive – which will result in huge rush of commuters – we’ll have to make operational additional buses. At least about 300 new buses will have to be brought on road and weekly offs of the conductors and drivers on that Monday will have to be cancelled,” said Waghmare. Officials said it might take one or two months before the scheme could be implemented.