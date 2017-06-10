PMC’s draft parking policy proposes to divide city into 3 zones

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

After the implementation of smart city projects and approval for raising funds through municipal bonds, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will now try to get approval for a parking policy that will discourage private vehicles on streets and decongest city traffic.

“We have undertaken discussions with representatives of various organisations on the parking policy draft prepared for the city. It would soon be tabled in the civic general body for approval,” said a civic officer.

The PMC is focusing on facilities for pedestrians through the implementation of urban street design guidelines, he said, adding that pedestrians as well as other non-motorised transport would be given priority in city traffic management.

At Pune’s Regional Transport Office (RTO), at least 500 vehicles get registered every day, and this increases the need for parking space at the vehicle owner’s residence, office premises and recreational space. “It is necessary to get the new parking policy in place to tackle the problems of traffic,” said the civic officer.

As per the parking policy, the city has been divided into three zones based on the level of congestion. These zones are the Central Business District area, Mobility Corridors and the rest of the city. The policy would address parking management on streets as well as off-street parking in different parts of city.

Cycles and all types of school buses will be exempt from parking charges. In the Central Business District zone, the proposed charges would be Rs 15 per hour for two-wheelers for on-street parking, and Rs 10 per hour for off-street parking, while four-wheelers will be charged Rs 60 per hour for on-street parking and Rs 30 for off-street parking.

The Mobility Corridor zone would charge Rs 10 per hour for two-wheelers for on-street parking, and Rs 5 per hour for off-street parking, while the charges would be Rs 40 and Rs 20 per hour for on-street and off-street parking respectively for four-wheelers.

The rest of the city zone will have Rs 5 and Rs 3 per hour for on-street and off-street parking for two-wheelers. The four-wheelers will be charged Rs 20 and Rs 10 per hour for on-street and off-street parking respectively.

Also, the PMC will set up a Transport and Parking Management Cell that will focus on non-motorised transport, public transport and parking issues of the city.

