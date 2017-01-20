PMC will construct underpass at Kondhwa: Army

THE ARMY authorities on Thursday said the civic authorities have promised them that an underpass will be constructed on Kondhwa Road connecting Cardio-Thoracic Centre (CTC) and new Command Hospital. The promise apparently came at a meeting held between the Army officials and the officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC),

The local Army authorities had recently stopped the contractor from continuing with the work of construction of the Lullanagar flyover by the PMC.

A press release from the Army issued through the defence spokesperson said, “Union Defence Minister during a meeting held on April 16 last year, where PMC Commissioner Kunal Kumar and PMC Chief Engineer Srinivas Bonala, were present, had directed the PMC that the underpass will be constructed simultaneously along with the flyover and that the tendering action for the underpass will be completed within three months. PMC has initiated no action towards the construction of underpass even after a lapse of six months, since the commencement of the construction of the flyover. The simultaneous construction of the underpass with the flyover is important to ensure minimum disruption of traffic on this important arterial road.”