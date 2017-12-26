PMC urges sitting corporators to undergo medical checkup

During a condolence meet, PMC corporators had raised the issue of increasing number of health related issues they face due to long and stressful working hours. (File Photo) During a condolence meet, PMC corporators had raised the issue of increasing number of health related issues they face due to long and stressful working hours. (File Photo)

After losing two of its sitting corporators to heart attack over the last few months, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged all the corporators to undergo medical checkups. The civic body’s Health Department has also made arrangement for the same at the Sahyadri Hospital on Karve Road and the Ruby Hall Clinic.

This, even as, medical expenditures on corporators and civic employees touch Rs 6 crore a year. Last week, 42-year-old former mayor and sitting NCP corporator Chanchala Kodre had died of a heart attack, while deputy mayor and senior RPI (A) leader Navnath Kamble died of the same in May.

During a condolence meet, PMC corporators had raised the issue of increasing number of health related issues they face due to long and stressful working hours. Anjali Sabane, assistant medical officer, PMC, said, “The death of a former mayor last week has raised concern over the health issues of sitting corporators. There are many corporators taking treatment in various city hospitals. Thus, the PMC has made arrangements in specific hospitals for sitting corporators to get their medical checkups done.”

She added that sitting corporators are always under stress to meet the demands of their electorates. “The corporators are available to the public throughout the day. This puts pressure on their health and if ignored for long then they have to face serious health issues,” she said.

The checkup would include a stress test, an ECG, a 2D echo for heart, along with other tests for cancer, she added. In the last few years, the PMC’s health expenditure on corporators and employees has reached to Rs 6 crore per year. For 2017-18, a budgetary provision of Rs 7 crore has been allocated for the purpose. However, the civic administration said the amount would fall short based on the expenses incurred in the past few years.

Meanwhile, the PMC has also decided to provide free cancer screening for women. In its proposal, the administration has sought applications from hospitals and medical institutes for the tests, which would include screening for breast, cervical and oral cancer.

The state government has also made medical checkup mandatory for the Indian Administrative Service cadre officers who are 40 years or above. According to the government resolution, the officers will have to submit their health reports by March 31, 2018. The officers would be given a day’s leave for the tests.

