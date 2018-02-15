PMC to use GIS mapping to keep track of civic work

The facility will soon be available on PMC website. The facility will soon be available on PMC website.

THE PUNE Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to conduct geographical information system (GIS) mapping of every civic work it undertakes to ensure transparency and avoid wastage of public money. A civic official said the PMC spends most of its funds on construction of roads and footpaths, laying pipelines, managing sewage and storm water drainage systems, developing gardens, erecting street lights, among other infrastructural projects. It also spends a major chunk of its budget on repair and maintenance work, the official added.

The civic body, the official said, has received several complaints alleging wastage of public money in “unnecessary” repair and maintenance works, before the completion of its life-span. “The civic administration would conduct GIS mapping of each development project it undertakes — from construction to maintenance and repair. This would ensure that every detail regarding the civic work can be accessed by the public at the click of a button,” the official said.

GIS mapping would help the civic administration keep tabs on overlaps or need for repairing infrastructures before the completion of its life-span, he added. “Repeat of work would be avoided, saving civic funds. The contractor would be held accountable if its is proved that the work was of poor quality, which led to its damage before the completion of its life-span,” the official said.

Through GIS mapping, residents can get daily updates about the civic work being undertaken in their areas, he added. The official said the PMC would soon launch the facility on its official website. The PMC has also conducted a GIS mapping of all heritage structures, hospitals, police stations, fire stations, among other establishments, to facilitate easy identification of tourist spots across the city.

GIS mapping of all the properties within PMC limits would also help in collection of property tax and curb illegal constructions, the civic official added.

