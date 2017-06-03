PMC to set up dedicated control rooms for river development, BRTS, disaster management

The control room of the disaster management cell will be upgraded, like the police control room. The control room of the disaster management cell will be upgraded, like the police control room.

Pushing for the setting up a network of fibre optics across Pune, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to set up dedicated control rooms for river development, Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), disaster management and various other services of civic body.

“The use of the latest technology is going to prove vital in increasing efficiency of the civic staff in improving civic services. However, this would require a network of fibre optics across the city,” said a civic officer.

The civic administration has initiated a move to set up a network of fibre optics along with the water supply network as part of its ambitious project to revamp the water supply system in Pune. “The setting up of network for water supply or laying fibre optics would require digging of roads. It would be a waste of time and money if it is done separately, so it has been decided to lay the network of water supply line as well as fibre optics at the same time,” he said.

The PMC itself would be setting up dedicated control rooms for river development, BRTS and Metro rail. There are plans to upgrade the control room of the disaster management cell like the police control room and the CCTV network of the police would be upgraded regularly.

“All the control rooms would be based on the network of telecommunication to be laid underground. The network of fibre optics across city would be useful for setting up the control rooms and the civic body can earn from it in the future,” he added. Also, it will help in keeping the city roads in good condition as there would be no need of digging of roads for laying telecommunication cables in the city with the availability of cables by PMC, a civic officer said.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation as well as the Surat Municipal Corporation have already taken up the projects to set up the fibre optic cable network in their jurisdictions.

