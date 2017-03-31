‘PMC to raise money from bond market’

THE PUNE Municipal Corporation (PMC) is in a comfortable position to enter the bond market after the credit rating agency Finch has given the prestigious AA+ rating to the 24×7 water supply project. Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar said Finch’s rating will help the PMC to raise money from the markets. The 24×7 water supply project, which aims to manage equitable water distribution in the city, Kumar said, had been accorded the AA+ rating and can go to the market to raise funds through bond. “PMC has earlier been given AA+ rating so our chances are better,” he said.

The last financial year, Kumar said, just about Rs 1,300 crore has been raised through municipal bonds by other civic bodies while Rs 4 lakh crore has been raised through corporate bonds, he said. Following the change in SEBI guidelines about disclosure norms, approaching the bond market will be easy. “Along with the PMC, the municipal corporation of Vishakhapatnam and Ahmedabad were also interested in raising bonds. While Vishakhapatnam has dropped out of the race, Ahmedabad had issues with their accounting norms,” he said. Ahmedabad’s accounting was not in accordance with the National Accounting Manual so they are in the process of getting it changed. Luckily, for PMC, its accounting norms, Kumar said, was in accordance with the National Accounting Manual so its claim stood well.

Of the Rs 3,300 crore needed for the project, Kumar said, the civic body aims to raise around Rs 2,600 crore from the bond market. “With our ratings the PMC’s bond is expected to fetch around 8 per cent returns. We have chalked out our plan on how and when we will be raising the money and SBI capital is the company we will be dealing with,” he said. Before approaching the market, the PMC has to get permissions from the state and central government, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now