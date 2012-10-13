PMC to launch Heritage Walk,first on Oct 16

To enable tourists to get a taste of the culture and history of the city,the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will launch a Heritage Walk on October 16. The walk will be organised Saturdays and Sundays,depending on the response.

The inaugural Heritge Walk will start at 7.30 am on October 16 from Shivaji Bridge. The idea is to present the history and culture of the city to tourists, said Mayor Vaishali Bankar.

She said the walk would start at Shivaji Bridge and culminate at Vishrambaugwada before passing through Ghorpade Ghat,Shaniwarwada,Lal Mahal,Kasba Ganesh temple,Nanawada,Belbaug,Mahatma Phule market and Tulshibaug Mandir. It will be a 2-km walk during which a tourist guide would give information on the importance of each site. There will be a cultural function at the end of the walk for which tourists will be charged a minimum of Rs 100.

