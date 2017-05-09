PMC to draft plan on waste management till 2025

The expenditure on developing facility for solid waste management would be planned in phases. Express The expenditure on developing facility for solid waste management would be planned in phases. Express

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) would come up with a draft plan within 10 days, which would help in capacity building to address solid waste management, as per the estimated need till 2025. The move comes following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s directions to the civic administration to prepare a detailed plan on solid waste management and bring an end to dumping waste at Uruli Devachi and Phursungi villages.

“The PMC would be consulting with experts and scientific research institutes — National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) and National Environment Education and Research Institute (NEERI). The draft plan would have short-term, mid-term and long-term steps on solid waste management that would focus towards 100 per cent segregation, collection and processing of waste generated within the city every day,” said Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar.

The Indian Express, in a three-part series, had highlighted the loopholes in civic efforts on solid waste management. The long-pending issue has also led to several agitations by the villagers of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi against the civic body for continuing to dump garbage within the village limits.

The plan aims to cater to the need of waste management till 2025, which would mean that the capacity of facility to be developed would be three to five years ahead of requirement, said Kumar, adding that the draft would be tabled in the general body for consideration.

The expenditure on developing facility for solid waste management would be planned in phases and, if need be, funds would be raised from the open market, said Kumar. “The PMC would also undertake public awareness campaigns through innovative means, including developing a Waste Park, which would showcase processing plants running on different technologies,” he added.

The municipal commissioner further said that the PMC would undertake a cleanliness competition within electoral panels, on the lines of Swachh Sarvekshan of the Union government, wherein the rating of electoral panels would be done every month and rewarded for better performance.

“The bylaws of solid waste management, pending for long to check use of plastic, littering in public place, would also be included in the plan to inculcate good practice in residents,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PMC took up to clearing up the piled up waste across the city on war footing on Monday. “The overflowing garbage bins across the city are being lifted, while the wet waste is being taken to the processing plants and dry waste at dumping grounds,” said a civic officer.

