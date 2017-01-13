PMC to distribute voter slips from Jan 22

AFTER FINALISING the electoral rolls, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration would be distributing the voters slip to citizens before the polling day. “The electoral rolls are being finalised as per polling booths. The work on it was started in December and would be completed by January 21. Thereafter, the civic staff would start distributing voters slips at every voter’s doorstep,” said municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar.

“There are 26,42,000 registered voters in civic jurisdiction. However, the final numbers would be available only on January 21 when the final list of enrollment would be published,” said Satish Kulkarni, PMC election officer.

The draft electoral rolls have been published on the official website of PMC and citizens have been appealed to verify them as suggestions and objections over it could be submitted by January 17. Thereafter, the final electoral rolls with details of polling booth would be published on January 21. Around 20,000 staff would be engaged in the elections of PMC and would be entrusted with different responsibilities.

The political parties have been asked to submit a list of locations they would prefer to hold election rallies based on which the PMC would make available the locations for holding rallies while ensuring their is no traffic issues, he added.