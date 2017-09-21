PMC to develop advanced tracks for driving tests in Wagholi, Shewalewadi

(Source: Express) (Source: Express)

LOCAL RESIDENTS have been facing a tough time while trying to get permanent licences from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) due to the heavy load of work at the only centre in Bhosari.

But, the situation is likely to ease soon, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will soon develop an advanced track to conduct driving tests.

Srinivas Bonala, chief engineer (Projects), PMC, said, “The PMC has identified two civic plots — in Wagholi and Shewalewadi — to conduct driving tests. The plots had been lying vacant after the abolition of octroi tax. The plot in Shewalewadi was shortlisted due to its proximity to the highway.”

He added that a part of the octroi post plot has been allotted to PMPML for a bus depot for 11 months. The remaining four acre can be used to develop the advanced track for RTO, he said.

“The PMC would provide the plot and develop it as per RTO norms. There would be an agreement with RTO for sharing the revenue. The civic property would be in the custody of the PMC and would help generate revenue,” said Bonala.

PMC is also planning a similar track in Bavdhan but has to acquire land for the purpose. An official said, “The land is reserved for RTO but will have to be acquired and developed. It will take time, so, for now, the idea is to go ahead with the land in Shewaliewadi.”

The advanced track on the premises of the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), Bhosari, can conduct tests for around 200 applicants, while the RTO issues 400 licenses in a day from its regional office in Shivajinagar. So, many have to wait for permanent licences. An RTO official said, “There is a lot of load at the Bhosari centre so we request the PMC to enable a facility in its jurisdiction.”

“This will reduce the load on the Bhosari centre and help PMC residents take the test in the city, rather than going to Bhosari, which falls in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area,” he added, pointing out that the PCMC has also been asked to develop another advance track in place of its traffic park.

“The RTO would be able to cater to more permanent licence applicants if test facilities are developed across the city,” he said.

An official said once PMC develops the track, the RTO would share the revenue, to recover the cost of development and maintenance from the applicants and the RTO fee. The additional fee recovered would be transferred to the PMC, as is the case for the advance track at Bhosari.

The advance track would be in the shape of number 8 and alphabet H, while there would be a gradient to check whether the driver is able to maintain control.

