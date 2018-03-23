PMC Standing Committee directs depts to give details of all civic projects

Pune Municipal Corporation Pune Municipal Corporation

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed all civic departments to submit by March 26 details of civic projects proposed to be undertaken in 2017-18 and 2018-19. The directives comes ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections scheduled next year, as the ruling BJP in PMC faces criticism over the pace of development in Pune and the “poor” implementation of the civic budget.

In a communication to heads of all civic departments, newly elected Standing Committee Chairperson and BJP leader Yogesh Mulick asked civic departments to submit the details by March 26 on the proposed civic projects and their present status.

He has sought financial details including the actual cost, budgetary provision, spending and shortage of funds for the project. Mulick said the civic departments should give details on the civic projects proposed in 2017-18 and the list of complete and incomplete projects. He has also sought information on the budgetary allocation and actual spending on the projects alongwith the funds needed for completing them.

The civic departments must also provide information on the budgetary allocation made in the next financial year for the incomplete projects, said Mulick.

Mulick is the brother of BJP legislator Jagdish Mulick from Vadgaonsheri. His election as the standing committee chairperson is seen as an effort by the BJP to speed up the development works in Pune ahead of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections next year.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App