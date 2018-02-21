PMC Standing Committee: BJP names kin of sitting legislators for vacant seats

Ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections next year, the ruling BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has played it safe in appointment of members for the Standing Committee by giving representation to the family members of two sitting legislators who are likely to face a tough challenge in retaining their seats in the Assembly elections. However, none of the corporators close to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade made it to the committee while supporters of Bapat found place.

The party nominated Yogesh Mulick, brother of legislator Jagdish Mulick, from Vadgaonsheri, and Ranjana Tilekar, mother of legislator Yogesh Tilekar, from Hadapsar.

Two BJP corporators — Dilip Vede-Patil and Umesh Gaikwad who are close to Guardian Minister Girish Bapat — have made it to the Standing Committee.

Incidentally, BJP corporator Sunil Kamble is already a member of the committee. He is the brother of Minister of State for Social Justice Dilip Kamble and a top contender for the post of Standing Committee chairperson.

The NCP, meanwhile, has nominated corporators Laxmi Dudhane and Smita Kondhre, while the Congress and the Shiv Sena have given representation to Vaishali Marathe and Sangeeta Thosar, respectively.

The term of eight of the 16 members of the Standing Committee will end next week. The strength of each party in the committee is calculated in the ratio of its presence in the General Body. The BJP has 10 members, NCP has four and the Congress and the Shiv Sena have one member each in the Standing Committee.

