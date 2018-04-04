PMC rolls out blueprint document for digital Pune

PMC has released a blueprint document encompassing 35 projects to make Pune a leading digital city by 2020. PMC has released a blueprint document encompassing 35 projects to make Pune a leading digital city by 2020.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has released a blueprint document encompassing 35 projects to make Pune a leading digital city by 2020. Called the ‘Pune Digital Strategy Document 2018-20’, it calls for bringing the government, citizens and business on a common platform for the digital push. “The PuneConnect app and PMC Care app, which allow PMC officials to track grievances, have already received a good response,” said a civic official.

More such efforts are needed to make Pune truly a smart city, he said, adding that 35 projects were being planned for the city, which will be implemented by PMC or the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL). Digital infrastructure, digital services and payments, digital ‘engagement and communication’ and digital enterprise will form the cornerstones of the digital push, according to the document.

Ten projects are for creating digital infrastructure — two already implemented, two in concept stage, one in bidding stage and rest under implementation. Eleven projects are for digital services and payments, of which two are in concept stage, one in bidding stage and rest under implementation. Six projects are for digital ‘engagement and communication’ — four implemented, one in concept stage and one under implementation. Of the eight projects under digital governance, one is in concept stage, two in bidding stage and five under implementation.

PMC has set up a steering committee to oversee their implementation. A separate department to monitor digital services will be set up soon. A digital literacy centre has been built at Ghole Road ward office, where employees will be trained. PMC plans to make all its websites and apps accessible for the specially-abled population of the city by 2020. There will be three official websites and five mobile apps. The 300-odd PMC schools will be equipped with eLearning to deliver digital content to one lakh students. There is a plan to set up 25 eHealth Centres across the city to cater to 40 per cent of primary care patients.

Besides, around 90 per cent of PMC transactions will go cashless by 2020. To achieve 100 per cent digital literacy, PMC will work towards making at least one person from every household in the city digitally literate. The civic body plans to make 2.8 lakh households digitally literate by 2020. Over this, there is a plan to provide at least 500 WiFi hotspots by 2020.

