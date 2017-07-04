PMC removes encroachments erected at Vaishali Hotel

The tents pulled down by PMC in the morning were again erected in evening. Express Photo Arul Horizon The tents pulled down by PMC in the morning were again erected in evening. Express Photo Arul Horizon

AS PART of its anti-encroachment drive across the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) pulled down on Monday the alleged illegal tents of Vaishali Hotel on FC Road. The civic administration carried out the action in the morning and removed the shade and tents erected on the backside of Vaishali Hotel. However, the structures were erected again in the evening.

“The action was not restricted to Vaishali Hotel but was initiated against all the illegal structures on F C Road, J M Road and Shivaji Road. The encroachments on footpaths and on side-margin of the structures were removed as part of the the activity. It was a joint action by the anti-encroachment department and building permission department,” said Sandhya Gagre, incharge of PMC anti-encroachment department.

She added that the action was also taken against encroachments by several eating joints and shops. “We maintained secrecy till the action was carried out. The drive against anti-encroachment would go on till all such structures are removed,” she added. The staff at Vaishali Hotel refused to comment on the action taken by PMC.

