PMC registers 51 H1N1 deaths since Jan, 16 were locals

PMC (File photo) PMC (File photo)

THE PUNE Municipal Corporation (PMC) has registered 51 deaths due to swine flu (H1N1) since January this year. Of these, 16 were residents of Pune, the remaining were outstation patients seeking treatment at city hospitals. On May 12, a 62-year-old man from Bagalkot in Belgaum district of Karnataka died undergoing treatment for H1N1. On May 13, a 61-year-old woman from New Sangvi in Pimpri Chinchwad died of the same infection in Pune hospital.

According to PMC officials, of 1,088 throat swabs were sent for testing and a total of 273 were reported positive for H1N1 virus. Meanwhile, Dr M S Diggikar, joint director of health services, said a total of 196 persons have died due to H1N1 virus (swine flu) since January this year. There were 28 deaths in Nashik, 19 in Aurangabad and 17 in Ahmednagar, while Mumbai has reported three deaths due to the virus.There are a total of 1,000 cases of H1N1 virus since January this year, out of which 19 were outstation patients.

