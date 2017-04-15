PMC proposes to withdraw 40% cut in property tax for ‘self-occupied’ residential properties

Pune Municipal Corporation. (Express Photo) Pune Municipal Corporation. (Express Photo)

After a failed attempt in the past, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has proposed to withdraw the 47-year-old scheme of giving 40 per cent concession in property tax for “self-occupied” residential properties in the civic jurisdiction. The civic administration has tabled the proposal seeking approval of legal committee, standing committee and general body. It said, “The property tax is the main revenue source of the PMC and withdrawing the concession in tax would help in increasing the revenue of the civic body.”

Till now, the main revenue source of the PMC had been local body tax (LBT) which replaced the octroi. However, the state government abolished octroi and introduced LBT which too was partially removed a few years ago.

“The Maharashtra government had assured of compensating the loss to the civic body while introducing partial removal of LBT but it was unlikely that it would be continued for long. So, the civic administration has no other option but to increase its revenue collection from property tax as it has been the second largest contributor in revenue of the civic body,” said a civic officer.

The PMC also gets revenue from the building permission charges but it was dependent more on the market condition, he said, adding, “The building permissions are less if there is a slowdown in the market. The property tax is the only source which steady.”

The scheme of 40 per cent concession was introduced in 1971 as a relief for people affected by the Panshet dam tragedy, the officer said, adding that it does not make sense to apply the same rule applicable for the new constructions also as old structures have also got redeveloped.

