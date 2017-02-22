PMC polls: Missing names, multiple lists frustrate many

A senior citizen trying to locate her name on the voters’ list in Ramanbaug on Tuesday. (Source: Sandeep Daundkar) A senior citizen trying to locate her name on the voters’ list in Ramanbaug on Tuesday. (Source: Sandeep Daundkar)

Iman Khan, a resident of Vikas Nagar who stays right behind Mayor Prashant Jagtap’s home at Wanowrie, was disappointed as he could not cast his vote. “I have been voting for every election and my name is not registered at the Kroot Memorial School here,” he said. Like Khan, several residents could not find their names at the polling booths where they had voted in the previous elections.

Musaa Ismail Shaikh couldn’t find either his or his wife’s name in the list in NIBM-Kausarbaug-Kondhwa area. “I have been going around in different booths with my wife, who is severely diabetic, since 9 am. It is 12.30 pm now. At each booth, they tell us that our name is not there. They said check the name in the online list but I don’t know how to do these things,” he said.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Ajay Agarwal and his wife Neeta, who stay near Anantpur trust at Salunke Vihar, visited more than four polling booths but were unable to find their names.

“We had voted at the polling booth at Azad Nagar last time but now our names are not there,” he said, adding that they could not find their names till 2 pm.

Families who came together also had a trying time locating their names. While Sabinissa Yusuf Inamdar could cast her vote at Kroot Memorial School at Wanowrie, names of two other members of her family were not registered in this polling booth. “Where do we search now?” she asked.

Meanwhile, volunteers from other political parties posted at various polling booths that they were unable to find their names. Shirsat Rafael Daniyal, who stays at Clover Society, could not find his name at some polling booths in Wanowrie.

Senior Congressman Balasaheb Shivarkar too, pointed out that he had to cast his vote at Uday Baugh, as against the polling booth at St. Patrick’s town, while his son Abhijeet Shivarkar had to cast his vote at Mahadji Shinde School.

Nilesh Navle, who stays near Shinde Chattri found his name registered at Sun Grace School booth, while he was still looking for the names of his other family members.

In Koregaon Park, seven members of the Pingle family were able to vote but not the head of the family. “My father could not vote. Despite being a senior citizen, he made two rounds to the voting booth but his name was missing,” said Yogesh Pingle.

Despite not finding their names in multiple lists, voters did not give up. NIBM Road resident Poonam Ashok Handa spent three hours trying to search for her name at different booths.

“I went to all the booths from Konark Pooram Society to Salunkhe Vihar and yet couldn’t find my name. Even my daughter’s name is missing. It is really upsetting but I won’t give up,” said Handa, who then visited the sitting corporator’s office as a last resort.

Sadiya Merchant, a professor who resides at Salunkhe Vihar, was able to cast her vote but the names of her husband, mother-in-law and cousin were missing from the list. “My husband tried really hard and had visited several booths, but he couldn’t find his name,” she said.

Another voter from Koregaon Park, 76-year-old Kalyan Chakravarti, said he has voted at every election, but this time, his name was missing.

“Despite having a Voter Identity Card, I can’t cast my vote. I’m willing to go anywhere but I don’t know whom to approach.”

In Raviwar Peth, Yusuf Nooruddin Patrawala too, could not locate his name. “I have my Voter Identity Card but could not find my name at the polling booth, where I had voted previously,” he said.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, meanwhile, missing names of voters was not a major issue, but different polling stations for the same family members was an issue in some of the wards.

Laxman More, a voter from Panel 13 (Yamunanagar), said six members of his family were allocated three different polling centres. “Around 10 per cent of the voters in our area could not find their names. Some had complained of distant polling booths, which did not allow them to vote,” he said.