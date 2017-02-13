PMC polls 2017: Congress promises ‘24 hour water, 100 per cent solid waste treatment, more buses’ in manifesto

Former cooperation minister Harshvardhan Patil releasing the Congress manifesto Sunday. He said his party would ensure all-round development of Pune. Express photo Former cooperation minister Harshvardhan Patil releasing the Congress manifesto Sunday. He said his party would ensure all-round development of Pune. Express photo

It’s raining promises for Puneites as political parties go all out to woo voters using their manifestos as a tool to offer sops ahead of the civic body elections in the state. On Sunday, the Congress released its 21-point manifesto for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) polls and among other things, promised 24 hours water supply, 100 per cent treatment of solid waste, grey water treatment in every ward, etc. Former cooperation minister Harshvardhan Patil while releasing the manifesto here Sunday said the Congress would ensure all-round development of Pune. “Our emphasis is to increase the income of the PMC so that it can deliver better services to the residents of Pune,” he said.

In Pune, the Congress has alliance with the NCP for some of the panels while in others it is in friendly fight with the NCP.

The manifesto promises to deliver 24 hours water supply to every citizen at PMC’s cost and to complete the pending work of the laying lines for water supply. In the field of solid waste management, the party promised to complete the ongoing work of waste treatment and ensure 100 per cent treatment of solid waste in the next 1 year. 100 per cent segregation of dry and wet waste as well as generation of electricity from solid waste also found space among the poll promises.

Similarly, 100 per cent treatment of sewage, grey water treatment plants at every ward and recycling of grey water too find mention in the manifesto. The manifesto has promised to increase number of buses for PMPML and creation of cycle station and laying of cycle tracks. Completion of 34 km of High Capacity Mass Transit Routes (HCMTR) and construction of flyovers at bottlenecked chowks are promises made by the party.

The Congress has also promised to distribute tabs to successful students of Class X and XII.

Slum rehabilitation, open air art gallery, appointment of a brand ambassador for Pune and mordernisation of the aquarium are also some of the promises made by the party in its manifesto. Training and appointment of tourist guides seems to be the common theme in manifestos of all the parties.

City Congress president Ramesh Bagawe said the party is fully prepared to face the elections along with NCP. “We have appointed observers for every ward who are looking into affairs of the wards. At places where we are in coalition we have ensured that our workers campaign for NCP and vice versa. Daily reports are being taken,” he said .