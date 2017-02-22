PMC, PCMC polls: First ink, first experience

First time voter HSC student Abhishek Bote First time voter HSC student Abhishek Bote

WHILE MOST students are buried in their books with the Board examinations round the corner, 18-year-old Abhishek Bote rushed from his exam hall to the polling centre at Sinhagad College. On Tuesday afternoon, Bote appeared for his Chemistry practical examination for Std XII but as soon as the exams got over, he rushed from the examination hall to his voting centre. Excited to cast his vote for the first time, the young voter said it was his first step towards contributing to development. Admitting that he did some research on the candidates before going to vote, he said, “I went on the Internet and checked the past work which the aspiring candidates had done which could helped me judge who to vote for. However, I was a little disappointed that the voting booth did not have the candidates information such as their educational qualification and criminal background, which I was told would be there and I wanted to read about,” he said.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

However, the Sinhagad road resident was satisfied about the entire process of voting and said there was no confusion since a relative had already explained about the process to him. The excitement amongst the first-time voters was palpable. Though not great in numbers, they stood out amongst the crowd of voters as many were seen taking selfies with the inked finger soon after the process got over. Shivani Rathod, a first year interior design student, had come to the polling booth with her father. “It was a big day for me and I cannot explain the sense of achievement that this act has given me. I know most people think youngsters don’t take voting seriously but we also realise our responsibility and are eager to participate. From several days, I was aware of the voting day. The process itself was quite easy,” she said.

Another first time voter Saniya Patel said she applied for her voter’s ID, the day she turned 18. “I was so excited to cast my first vote. It is my right to vote and for the betterment of the country I really wanted to contribute.” Her mother who was accompanying her said she explained the electoral process to her before vote was cast to ensure it isn’t wasted.

Tejas Dambre, a second year degree student, also cast his first vote on Tuesday. The Kondhwa resident studies in a college in Latur and was in the city to exercise his franchise. “My friends had started voting but I became eligible only a few months ago. Voting is important as these candidates are the ones who will ensure development of our locality. I knew most of the candidates as I have been closely following their work,” said Dambre.