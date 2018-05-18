Follow Us:
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
PMC, Maha-Metro to share Karve Road ‘double storey’ bridge cost

The PMC and Maha-Metro signed an agreement to develop a common flyover with one storey for vehicles and the top floor for metro rail, with the metro rail company taking up the construction work and the PMC sharing the project cost.

The Pune Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Metro will share the cost of building the double storey bridge on Karve Road, in which one storey will be a flyover for vehicles and the second storey will be an elevated Metro rail route. The first storey is estimated to cost Rs 35 crore. In a proposal tabled in the standing committee, the civic administration said the flyover will be built to reduce congestion, while the elevated rail route of Pune Metro from Vanaz to Ramwadi will pass through the middle of Karve Road.

The flyover will be 543 metres long and would stand on 13 piers. It will start from SNDT University campus and end at Garware College. The Maha-Metro has undertaken the construction of piers for the infrastructure project and traffic has been diverted due to construction work.

